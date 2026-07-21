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DEVASTING CRASH Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Near Truro as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Near Truro as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after two men died in a devastating collision involving a van and a motorcycle near Truro. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.50pm on Monday 20 July following a serious collision on the B3288 at the junction with an unnamed road between Zelah and Shortlanesend.

Two men die at the scene

Devon and Cornwall Police said the collision involved a black Citroën Dispatch van and a red Yamaha R1 motorcycle. Despite the efforts of emergency services, both the motorcyclist and the van driver suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the motorcyclist was a man in his 40s from the Penzance area, while the van driver, also in his 40s, was from East Yorkshire. Their next of kin have been informed.

Investigation underway

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision. The road remained closed for several hours while specialist investigators examined the scene and recovery work took place. Police thanked motorists and local residents for their patience during the closure.

Witnesses and dashcam sought

Investigators are now urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the van or the motorcycle travelling before the crash, to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 1017 of 20 July 2026.

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Topics :CollisionPolice

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