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SHARP RISE Police Urge Public to Think Before Dialling 999 as Emergency Calls Soar

Police Urge Public to Think Before Dialling 999 as Emergency Calls Soar

Police are urging the public to only call 999 in genuine emergencies after a sharp rise in demand left control rooms under increasing pressure. The appeal comes as the force revealed it is experiencing unprecedented demand for this time of year, with thousands more emergency calls being received compared with last summer.

999 calls up 13%

During June 2026, the force received more than 31,000 calls to 999 – an increase of almost 13% compared with the same month last year. However, only 3,473 of those calls required an emergency police response, meaning around 75% of calls did not result in officers being deployed under emergency conditions. Police say demand has remained consistently high since May and is expected to continue throughout the summer due to warmer weather, major sporting events and increased tourism.

‘Use the right contact method’

Police Staff Commander Lucy Baillie is urging people to consider whether they need an emergency response before dialling 999. She said:

“We are asking the public to help us keep police services available for those who need them most by using the right contact method for the right situation.

“Please only call 999 in a genuine emergency – when there is an immediate threat to life, a crime is in progress, or urgent police attendance is required.”

For non-emergency incidents, people are encouraged to report matters online, visit a police enquiry office or call 101, where callers can also use the force’s callback service rather than waiting on hold.

Not every issue is a police matter

Police are also reminding residents that many issues commonly reported to officers are the responsibility of other organisations. Noise complaints, fly-tipping, parking problems, environmental concerns and many housing disputes should instead be reported to local councils or the relevant authority. Baillie added:

“By using the right service for the right issue, our communities can make a real difference, helping us focus our resources where they are needed most and ensuring we can respond quickly to those facing genuine emergencies.”

‘Every unnecessary 999 call matters’

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez praised contact centre staff for their work under increasing pressure. She said:

“Our contact centre and control room staff work tirelessly behind the scenes, answering hundreds of calls every day, assessing risk and making crucial decisions to ensure officers are deployed where they are needed most urgently.

“The vast majority of people use the service appropriately, but the reality is that every unnecessary 999 call can delay help reaching someone facing a genuine emergency.”

How the public can help

Police are asking members of the public to:

  • Only call 999 in a genuine emergency.
  • Report non-urgent incidents through the force’s website.
  • Use the 101 callback service where available.
  • Contact the appropriate organisation for issues such as noise complaints, fly-tipping, parking disputes and housing matters.
  • Provide clear and accurate information when reporting incidents.
  • Share the advice with family, friends and local community groups.

The force says using the right contact method can help ensure officers remain available to respond quickly to those facing immediate danger and genuine emergencies during the busy summer period.

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