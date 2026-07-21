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FRESH MINT Robbie Williams Laughs Off Viral World Cup ‘White Substance’ Moment With Cheeky Response

Robbie Williams Laughs Off Viral World Cup ‘White Substance’ Moment With Cheeky Response

Robbie Williams has poked fun at the viral moment that sparked online speculation during the FIFA World Cup final, insisting the mystery object seen falling onto a microphone was nothing more than a mint. The 52-year-old singer became an unexpected talking point after viewers watching Sunday’s World Cup final spotted what appeared to be a small white object falling from around his face while he was being interviewed after performing at the opening ceremony. The clip quickly spread across social media, with some fans speculating about what they had seen.

‘Just woke up feeling… mint’

Addressing the viral moment on Instagram on Monday, Robbie took the opportunity to joke about the incident. Sharing a tongue-in-cheek video, he captioned it:

“Just woke up and feeling…. Mint.”

Pretending to issue a serious apology, Robbie said:

“I would just like to apologise for the object that fell onto the microphone yesterday.

“It was deeply unprofessional and people worried about me. But it’s okay because I had several more.”

He then opened his mouth to reveal a number of mints, confirming the object had simply fallen from his mouth rather than from his nose.

World Cup performance

Robbie opened the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with a high-energy performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini. Dressed in a sparkling blue Adidas tracksuit, the singer kicked off the entertainment before changing outfits to watch the match alongside his wife, Ayda Field, who wore a pale blue blazer and white sunglasses.

Fans compare outfit to Sopranos character

Away from the viral mint moment, Robbie’s glittering tracksuit also became a talking point online, with viewers comparing the look to Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, the flamboyant mobster from HBO’s The Sopranos. Social media users joked that the singer was entering his “Paulie from The Sopranos era”, referencing the late actor Tony Sirico, who famously portrayed the character.

Busy year ahead

The World Cup appearance comes ahead of another busy period for Robbie, who is set to embark on his RW27 tour across the UK and Ireland next year. The tour includes performances at Lytham Festival in Lancashire and Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick, following the success of his sold-out concert at Dublin’s Croke Park last summer. The viral clip may have fuelled speculation online, but Robbie’s humorous response appears to have settled the debate—proving the mystery object was simply a mint and providing fans with another memorable moment from an already star-studded World Cup final.

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