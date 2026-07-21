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TRAGIC END Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

An 11-year-old girl who drowned in the River Thames after jumping into the water to retrieve a friend’s shoe died in a tragic accident, an inquest has concluded. Kaliyah Coa disappeared after entering the River Thames at Barge House Causeway in east London on 31 March 2025. Following a major search involving emergency services and the Coastguard, her body was recovered on 13 April 2025, nearly two weeks later.  

Coroner records accidental death

At East London Coroner’s Court, Senior Coroner Graeme Irvine recorded a conclusion of accidental death. He found Kaliyah died from immersion in the River Thames. Delivering his conclusion, Mr Irvine said:

“It seems to me that the only short-form conclusion I can give is accidental death.”

Addressing Kaliyah’s family, who attended the hearing, he acknowledged they wanted answers but explained his role was not to apportion blame. He said: “I know it is not the answer you wanted to hear.”

Final phone call with her father

    The inquest heard Kaliyah had attended a birthday party before asking her father if she could stay overnight at a friend’s home for her first sleepover there. Although initially reluctant, her father agreed after speaking with the other child’s father. The following morning, Kaliyah and her friends made breakfast before heading to a nearby park and later walking to Barge House Causeway. During a phone call from the riverside, Kaliyah told her father where she was and asked if she could “dip her toes” in the Thames. He reminded her that it was “not a beach” and urged her to move away from the water. Her father recalled Kaliyah replying:

“Pops, I know about the currents.”

Attempt to retrieve shoe ends in tragedy

The court heard one of the children accidentally lost a shoe in the river. Witness Nathan Guy, who overlooks the jetty, told police he saw Kaliyah attempting to retrieve it. She initially used a scooter to try to reach the floating shoe before entering the water. Mr Guy immediately called 999 after seeing her struggling. He said:

“I saw the girl by the river. I called 999 and went back to the door and saw the girl struggling in the water.

“I turned away then I saw her head under the water.”

Despite a major rescue operation, Kaliyah could not be found that day.

No evidence of foul play

Professor Alan Bates, the pathologist who carried out the post-mortem examination, found Kaliyah was a healthy child with no injuries to suggest she had been assaulted. The cause of death was determined to be immersion after water was found in her airways and lungs. The coroner said there was no evidence of anything suspicious surrounding her death. He also stressed there was no evidence of bullying or hostility among the children, describing the events simply as “play”. Mr Irvine added:

“These were children who were friends. It is a testament to Kaliyah as a confident and helpful and kind child that she tried to help her friend.”

Heartfelt tribute

Concluding the inquest, the coroner described the case as one that had “haunted” him since it first came before the court. He said:

“This is a case that has haunted me from the moment I received it. I see this as a tragic accident.

“The circumstances of Kaliyah’s death were completely unexpected. The shock that the family must have felt must have seriously impacted their grief.”

Following the hearing, Kaliyah’s family said they continue to navigate the “heartbreaking loss” of a little girl they described as “the light of our lives – full of warmth, laughter and so much love.” They have since established a fundraising page in her memory as they continue to honour her life.

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