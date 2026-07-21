Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

A person has been airlifted to a major trauma centre after a serious road traffic collision near Danson Park in Bexleyheath. Emergency services were called to the incident at 7.33pm on Monday 20 July, following reports of a collision next to the popular park. The London Ambulance Service dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. A helicopter from Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was also sent to assist.

Patient treated at the scene

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at 7:33pm yesterday (20 July) to reports of a road traffic collision next to Danson Park, Bexleyheath.

“We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a helicopter from Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Investigation continues

The nature of the collision and the extent of the patient’s injuries have not been disclosed. Police have not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or whether any road closures were required. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact the investigating police force if an appeal is issued.