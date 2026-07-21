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PROBE LAUNCHED Ofcom Launches Investigation Into Married At First Sight UK Following Fairness Complaint

Ofcom Launches Investigation Into Married At First Sight UK Following Fairness Complaint

Ofcom has launched an investigation into Channel 4’s hit reality series Married At First Sight UK following a complaint alleging breaches of broadcasting rules on fairness and privacy. The media regulator confirmed it is investigating a complaint made by someone who took part in the programme but has not disclosed further details about the individual or the nature of the allegations. The investigation comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the reality show following serious allegations raised by former contestants.

Panorama allegations

The announcement follows a BBC Panorama documentary broadcast in May, in which two women alleged they were raped by men they were paired with on the programme, while a third woman accused her on-screen husband of sexual misconduct. All three men have denied the allegations. The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed that a male cast member had been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. For legal reasons, neither the suspect nor the complainant can be identified.

Channel 4 review

Married At First Sight UK, described as a “bold social experiment”, follows single people who agree to marry complete strangers after meeting for the first time at a staged wedding ceremony. The programme has become one of Channel 4’s biggest entertainment shows, regularly attracting audiences of more than three million viewers across its 10-series run. Shortly before the Panorama documentary aired, Channel 4 removed all episodes of the programme from its streaming platform. The broadcaster has also launched an internal review into contributor welfare. No decision has yet been made on whether the latest series, which has already been filmed, will be broadcast.

Ofcom investigation

Ofcom said its investigation relates specifically to potential breaches of its Broadcasting Code concerning fairness and privacy. The regulator has not indicated when the investigation is expected to conclude. Meanwhile, police have urged anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a sexual offence connected to the programme to come forward. The criminal investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been announced. Anyone under investigation is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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