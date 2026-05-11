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TRAIN SEX ATTACK British Transport Police Seek Man Over Sexual Assault on Liverpool-Wigan Train

British Transport Police Seek Man Over Sexual Assault on Liverpool-Wigan Train

The British Transport Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault on a train travelling from Liverpool to Wigan on the evening of Saturday 25 April. The incident occurred just before 10pm, when a man was assaulted while walking through a carriage. Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe may hold key information to help with the investigation.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are asking the public to come forward if they recognise the man pictured in the released image. The police believe he could provide crucial details to assist their ongoing inquiry into the assault.

Key Incident Time And Location

The assault took place on the Liverpool to Wigan train service just before 10pm on Saturday 25 April. The carriage was being traversed by the victim when the attack happened, prompting the police probe.

How To Report Information

  • Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the reference 2600053472.
  • Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We believe the man pictured may have information which could help our investigation,” said a British Transport Police spokesperson.

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