Mother Guilty of Killing Baby After Skull Fracture in Telford

A mother in Telford, Sarah Ngaba, 32, is on trial for causing fatal head injuries to her seven-week-old daughter Eliza, who later died from complications linked to those injuries. The court heard Ngaba bought a lottery ticket and took a bath before taking the baby to the hospital by taxi on November 13, 2019. The case hinges on whether Ngaba’s mind was disturbed post-childbirth, affecting her responsibility.

Fatal Injuries To Baby

Eliza Ngaba died aged two in August 2022, after suffering life-shortening head injuries inflicted by her mother. Prosecutors said the skull fracture caused severe disability, leaving Eliza vulnerable to fatal infections.

Mother’s Actions Questioned

Despite Eliza visibly shaking, Ngaba was described as calm and detached. She delayed hospital care by bathing and shopping before taking a taxi to the hospital, refusing to call an ambulance. Hospital staff noted her focus on housing concerns over her child’s emergency.

Legal Arguments Over Infanticide

Ngaba admits causing serious harm but denies murder, claiming infanticide due to a disturbed mind after childbirth. The prosecution rejects this, arguing her behaviour showed anger and resentment rather than a mental disturbance linked to childbirth recovery.

Previous Conviction Raised

The court also heard Ngaba had a prior conviction for causing grievous bodily harm, adding weight to the prosecution’s case about intent to cause serious harm.

Trial Ongoing

The jury must decide if Ngaba’s mental state qualifies for an infanticide verdict or if she is guilty of murder. The trial continues at Birmingham Crown Court.