Folkestone Assault CCTV Released After Head Injury Attack

Kent Police have issued a CCTV image following an assault in Folkestone town centre that left a man in his 20s with a head injury. The incident happened at 1.20am on Sunday 12 April 2026 on Old High Street, where two groups of people clashed before the victim was attacked by two men.

Violent Late-night Fight

Officers and paramedics arrived quickly after reports of a disturbance. The victim sustained a head wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.

Suspect Arrested And Released

A 19-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the assault but has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Cctv Image Released

Police have now released a CCTV image of a suspect they believe could hold key information about the attack. One suspect reportedly fled the scene during the altercation.

Urgent Public Appeal

Kent Police are urging anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or knows his whereabouts to come forward. Information can be reported by calling 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/57453/26, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.