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RISK WARNING Nottingham Inquiry: Hammer Risk Missed Before Valdo Calocane Killings

Nottingham Inquiry: Hammer Risk Missed Before Valdo Calocane Killings

A public inquiry in London has revealed that Valdo Calocane brought a hammer onto the Priory Hospital mental health ward in Arnold, Nottingham, two years before he fatally stabbed three people in June 2023. On 10 October 2021, Calocane carried the hammer in his rucksack when returning from leave, an incident that was not properly recorded or included in his risk assessment by hospital staff.

Unreported Danger

Calocane claimed he needed the hammer to “hang items” in a new property, despite not having a home. Medical director Dr Ajith Gurusinghe described the explanation as “plausible in his mind” but staff were sceptical. He agreed with counsel that the hammer was a missed opportunity to identify a potential risk.

Hospital Shortcomings

Former nurse Helen Foster stated the hammer was “obviously really serious” and “clearly a potential weapon,” but could not recall how staff followed up. In December 2021, a Care Quality Commission inspection rated the hospital “inadequate”, citing patient safety concerns.

Fatal Attacks Revisited

In June 2023, Calocane fatally stabbed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65. He then attempted to run down three pedestrians with a stolen van in Nottingham city centre.

Legal Proceedings

Calocane admitted to manslaughter and attempted murder, and was detained indefinitely in a high-security hospital in January 2024 after prosecutors accepted his not-guilty pleas on grounds of diminished responsibility. The inquiry into the events continues.

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