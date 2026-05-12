Bournemouth Man Jailed for Assault on 89-Year-Old in Poole

Detectives have commended members of the public who intervened when an 89-year-old woman in a wheelchair was violently attacked in Poole on the evening of Friday 19 September 2025. The victim, recovering from a recent hip operation, was targeted outside a restaurant on Haven Road.

Unprovoked Attack

A 46-year-old man from Bournemouth, Miroslaw Kochaniec, approached the elderly woman carrying a large wooden bat and pushed her to the ground, causing her to fall out of her wheelchair. The brutal assault left her with injuries to her face, head, fingers, and left her knee severely swollen.

Community Comes Together

Quick-thinking bystanders rushed to help the victim and restrained the attacker until police arrived at the scene minutes later. Their actions were praised by investigators handling the case.

Serious Injuries

The victim was hospitalised, where she was treated for multiple injuries, including a brain bleed diagnosed following the assault. The severity of her condition highlighted the gravity of the attack.

Justice Delivered

Kochaniec was arrested on scene and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, Bournemouth Crown Court sentenced him to two years and six months in prison.