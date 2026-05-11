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VIOLENT ASSAULT North Walsham Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal GBH Attack

North Walsham Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal GBH Attack

A 23-year-old woman from North Walsham has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after orchestrating a violent and prolonged attack on a man in the town. Sentenced at King’s Lynn Crown Court, Billi Gallie admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following a horrific assault on 27 September 2025 that left the victim with severe injuries. Two teenage accomplices from nearby areas were also jailed for their roles in the attack.

Shocking North Walsham Assault

Norfolk Police were alerted early that Saturday morning by a passerby who heard a man groaning in pain outside on Cherry Tree Lane. Officers arrived to find the victim lying in the road, bloodied with serious wounds to his face, head, arm, and back. The man also suffered severe scalds and had a dog lead wrapped around his body, believed to have been used to whip and restrain him during the assault.

Victims Harrowing Ordeal

The man, in his 20s, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was initially unable to identify himself. After two months in hospital, including time in a specialist burns unit, he has made a good physical recovery. However, his personal statement to the court revealed ongoing physical pain and serious psychological trauma, including flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety about leaving his home alone.

Accomplices Also Sentenced

  • Taylor Richardson, 18, from Norwich, was sentenced to 3 years and 2 months in a Young Offenders Institution after pleading guilty to GBH without intent.
  • Kane Papp-Petit, 19, from Great Yarmouth, received a 2-year and 8-month sentence in a Young Offenders Institution for the same charge.

Judges Strong Words

Judge Andrew Shaw condemned the attack, stating, “I cannot understand how any human being, let alone one as young as you, could effectively torture another being to the point they almost lost their life. But for the intervention of experienced, talented medical professionals, he would have been tortured to death by you.”

Police Statement On Case

Detective Constable Jodie Cameron from Norfolk Police highlighted the emotional toll on the victim, saying, “The victim was subjected to a prolonged and deeply distressing ordeal at the hands of people he knew and trusted. While he continues to recover physically, the emotional impact of this attack cannot be underestimated.” She added, “I hope today’s outcome sends a clear message that violent behaviour has no place in our communities, and those who choose to engage in it will be identified and brought before the courts.”

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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