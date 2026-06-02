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FAMILY APOLOGISE Family of Vickrum Digwa Apologise Over Henry Nowak Murder in Southampton

Family of Vickrum Digwa Apologise Over Henry Nowak Murder in Southampton

The family of Vickrum Digwa have publicly apologised following his conviction for the murder of Henry Nowak in Southampton. The statement, issued through Sikh PA, a charity representing the Sikh community, expresses sorrow to the victim’s family and regrets any damage caused to the Sikh community’s reputation. This comes as Digwa’s mother, Kiran Kaur, awaits sentencing for assisting an offender linked to the murder weapon in Southampton.

Apology to the Nowak Family

In their statement, Digwa’s family acknowledged the grief caused by the loss of Henry Nowak, 18, and expressed deep regret for the pain suffered by his family. They conveyed love for Vickrum alongside sorrow for the victim’s family, emphasising that both feelings coexist.

Community Dispute Concern

The family apologised to the Sikh community for any negative impact from Vickrum Digwa’s actions. They urged that the tragedy should not fuel divisions or hostility towards any community, seeking privacy as they face the consequences ahead.

Mother Faces Sentencing

Kiran Kaur, 53, is due to be sentenced on 17 July after admitting to assisting an offender by removing the knife used in Henry Nowak’s killing from Southampton back to the family home nearby.

Judge Condemns Callous Behaviour

Sentencing at Southampton Crown Court, Judge William Mousley KC criticised Digwa for showing “callous disregard” by filming Henry Nowak’s suffering after the stabbing and ignoring his desperate state. The judge highlighted Digwa’s lies, attempting to downplay the stabbing and falsely claiming a racist insult was made, which the court found untrue.

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Topics :Crime

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