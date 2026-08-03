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ARSON PROBE Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

A fourth man has been jailed for his role in the planning and execution of an arson attack that destroyed five vehicles outside a block of flats in Grimsby. Matthew Somerfield, 39, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday 31 July 2026. He had previously pleaded guilty to encouraging or assisting in the commission of an offence.

Five Vehicles Destroyed

The investigation began after emergency services were called to Barmouth Drive, Grimsby, at around 12.40am on Tuesday 14 October 2025, following reports that several vehicles had been set alight in a car park outside a residential block of flats. When officers arrived, they found five vehicles had been completely destroyed by the fire. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

CCTV Traced Arsonists

Detectives from Humberside Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched an extensive investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the area. The footage showed two men dressed in black pouring petrol over the parked vehicles before setting them on fire and fleeing the scene in a grey Volvo. As enquiries progressed, detectives traced the vehicle’s movements and discovered footage showing Somerfield filling petrol cans at a petrol station on Moody Lane, Grimsby, approximately 45 minutes before the attack. Police said the petrol cans were identified as the same type used during the arson.

All Four Men Convicted

Detectives arrested all four men believed to have been involved in the attack. Although they initially denied any involvement, each later admitted their role by pleading guilty. Somerfield is the fourth and final defendant to be sentenced in connection with the planned arson attack.

Investigation Praised

The convictions follow a detailed investigation involving CCTV analysis and forensic enquiries, which enabled detectives to identify everyone involved in the attack. Police said the sentences send a clear message that those involved in organised acts of arson and serious criminal damage will be pursued and brought before the courts.

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