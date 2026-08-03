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FIRST PICTURE Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

A man shot dead at a traveller site near Swindon has been named as Jimmy Ward, as detectives continue a murder investigation into the fatal shooting. Mr Ward, believed to be in his 30s, suffered fatal gunshot wounds at the Calcutt Traveller Site, a permanent council-approved Gypsy and Traveller site near Cricklade, on the outskirts of Swindon, on Sunday morning (2 August). Emergency services were called to the site at around 8.15am, but despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Emergency Response

Armed police, specialist paramedics from the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Great Western Air Ambulance were among the emergency responders sent to the incident. Firearms officers secured the scene before later carrying out enquiries at a second traveller site, Four Acres Caravan Park in South Cerney. A large police cordon remains in place while forensic examinations and enquiries continue.

Arrests Made

Wiltshire Police confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s were arrested on suspicion of:

  • Possession of a firearm
  • Assisting an offender

Both remain under investigation.  

Victim Named

Jimmy Ward is understood to have been married and the father of several children. His death has sent shockwaves through the local traveller community. Formal identification and specialist support for his family are continuing.

Detective’s Appeal

  Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, from Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

“This is an incredibly serious incident, and my thoughts are with the victim’s friends and family at this devastating time.

“Enquiries are ongoing at the site and in the wider area to establish the circumstances which have led to this incident and locate all the people involved.

“A cordon is in place at the site and the road leading to it has been closed to allow for enquiries to be conducted and I would ask that this is respected.

“Those in the area will see an increased policing presence throughout the evening as enquiries continue.

“We are really keen to hear from anybody who has any information or witnessed anything suspicious this morning.”

About the Site

The Calcutt traveller site, located just off the A419 near Cricklade, was first occupied by travellers in 2009. Temporary planning permission was granted the following year before Wiltshire Council later approved the site permanently, providing 14 residential pitches to meet identified accommodation needs for the Gypsy and Traveller community.

Appeal for Information

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in or around the Calcutt area on Sunday morning, or anyone with relevant information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log 95 of 2 August. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The murder investigation remains ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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