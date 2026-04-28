Two Men Charged with Rape of Woman in Plymouth Sherford

Two men have appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman at a residential property in the Sherford area of Plymouth in the early hours of Sunday, 26 April 2026. Hashmat Miakhel, 31, and Sayed Hoshmand, 19, both Afghan nationals, were remanded in custody following their appearance at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on 28 April 2026.

Court Appearance Details

Miakhel and Hoshmand faced Plymouth Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, where they were formally charged. Both men are due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 1 June 2026 to answer the charges.

Incident Location And Timing

The alleged assault took place at a residential property in Sherford, a suburb of Plymouth, during the early hours of 26 April. The case remains active under police investigation.

Police Statement