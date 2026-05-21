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DRUGS BUST Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

A Polish lorry driver has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison after Border Force officers discovered over £7 million worth of cocaine concealed in a shipment of Skims brand clothing at the Port of Harwich, Essex. The drugs were found during a National Crime Agency probe following his arrival on a ferry from the Netherlands in September last year.

Customs Find Hidden Cocaine

Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was stopped as he drove a heavy goods vehicle carrying 28 pallets of legitimate Skims clothing. However, officers uncovered a secret compartment built into the rear trailer doors containing 90 packages of cocaine, each weighing 1 kilogram.

Evidence Of Concealed Stop

Konkel’s tachograph logs revealed a 16-minute unexplained stop, believed to be when the drugs were loaded. During questioning by the National Crime Agency, he initially denied involvement but later admitted transporting the drugs for 4,500 euros.

Crime Network Disrupted

National Crime Agency operations manager Paul Orchard highlighted how organised crime groups exploit corrupt drivers to smuggle Class A drugs inside legal cargo. He emphasised that the seizure deprived criminal groups of significant profits and removed a key facilitator from their operations.

Ongoing Fight Against Drug Trafficking

The NCA continues collaborating with domestic and international partners to protect UK communities from the harms of Class A drugs, which underpin much of the crime and suffering nationwide.

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