Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

Emergency services including Hampshire Police and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service are responding to a van fire on Winnall Manor Road, Winchester, on Wednesday, May 20. The incident, which began around 3pm, has led to the closure of Winnall Manor Road and prompted a lockdown of nearby Winnall Primary School. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Residents Evacuated

Local residents heard a loud bang before spotting the van on fire outside their homes. Officers have been escorting residents back to their properties one by one, ensuring their safety during ongoing emergency operations.

School Lockdown In Effect

Winnall Primary School remained on lockdown as a precaution while police managed the scene. A police car was stationed outside the school during the incident to maintain security and order.

Police Appeal For Info

“Emergency services still remain on scene, and police are conducting enquiries into this incident,” a police spokesperson said. “We ask anyone who witnessed the events or captured footage to contact us immediately. You can call 101 quoting incident 1330 of 20th May or report online.”

Fire Service Update

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 3pm to tackle the blaze. The fire service has since left the area, but a police cordon remains in place on Winnall Manor Road while investigations continue.

Community Impact

The road closure has disrupted local traffic and drawn attention from nearby residents. Social media posts indicate that people in surrounding flats were advised to stay indoors during the emergency response. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.