North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

Leah Casson, 18, died following a house fire at her home on Vicarage Street, North Shields, on 16 January 2023. Her mother, Danielle Johnson, 43, and brother, Louis Casson, 19, both from North Tyneside, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court denying manslaughter and electricity abstraction charges linked to the tragic blaze.

Family Denies Manslaughter

Danielle Johnson and Louis Casson pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. They stood alongside Calvin Smith, 37, of North Shields, who also denies the manslaughter charge.

Electricity Theft Allegations

Johnson and Smith face charges of electricity abstraction from August to November 2022. All three defendants further deny abstracting electricity between November 2022 and January 2023 — the period leading up to the fatal fire.

Additional Defendant Death

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC revealed a fourth defendant, Craig Watson, who was also charged, died in prison before the trial.

Trial Scheduled For October

The three remaining defendants were released on bail ahead of their four-week trial set to start on 5 October at Newcastle Crown Court.