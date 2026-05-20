A drugged driver, Dwayne Arney, 34, has been jailed for 12 years for causing the death of grandmother Rosemary Wooldridge in Plymouth. On 17 December 2024, Arney travelled over 50mph above the speed limit on the wrong side of Ham Drive, Plymouth, before crashing head-on into Rosemary’s Ford Fiesta near her home. The collision, caused by dangerous driving while unlicensed, uninsured, and under the influence of drugs, claimed the 60-year-old’s life.

Excessive Speed on the Wrong Side

Arney picked up an Audi A4 Quattro he intended to buy shortly before 5pm that day. After refuelling, he sped excessively down Ham Drive, reaching between 81 and 85mph in a 30mph zone. Despite his passenger’s urging him to slow down, he continued on the wrong side of the road until the fatal head-on collision with Rosemary’s car.

Fleeing Scene And Arrest

Following the crash, Arney fled the scene, travelling over two and a half miles before being arrested at home. During the arrest, police recovered a wrap of cocaine from his mouth as he tried to swallow it. Tests confirmed Arney was under the influence of a controlled drug at the time of the crash.

Judge Condemns Driving

Judge Robert Linford labelled Arney’s driving as “ludicrous” and his decision to flee as “cowardly and callous”. Arney was sentenced to 12 years in prison and banned from driving for 18 years.

Police Appeal And Family Tribute

Detective Sergeant Troy Bennett said, “This is one of the most egregious examples of dangerous driving I have encountered. Arney’s reckless, drug-impaired driving caused a wholly avoidable death.”

Rosemary’s family described her as “the heart of our family” and a beloved member of her local darts community. They expressed deep grief over losing her suddenly and paid tribute to her kindness, humour, and strength that touched many lives.