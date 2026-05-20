Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GRANDMOTHER KILLED Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

A drugged driver, Dwayne Arney, 34, has been jailed for 12 years for causing the death of grandmother Rosemary Wooldridge in Plymouth. On 17 December 2024, Arney travelled over 50mph above the speed limit on the wrong side of Ham Drive, Plymouth, before crashing head-on into Rosemary’s Ford Fiesta near her home. The collision, caused by dangerous driving while unlicensed, uninsured, and under the influence of drugs, claimed the 60-year-old’s life.    

Excessive Speed on the Wrong Side

Arney picked up an Audi A4 Quattro he intended to buy shortly before 5pm that day. After refuelling, he sped excessively down Ham Drive, reaching between 81 and 85mph in a 30mph zone. Despite his passenger’s urging him to slow down, he continued on the wrong side of the road until the fatal head-on collision with Rosemary’s car.

Fleeing Scene And Arrest

Following the crash, Arney fled the scene, travelling over two and a half miles before being arrested at home. During the arrest, police recovered a wrap of cocaine from his mouth as he tried to swallow it. Tests confirmed Arney was under the influence of a controlled drug at the time of the crash.

Judge Condemns Driving

Judge Robert Linford labelled Arney’s driving as “ludicrous” and his decision to flee as “cowardly and callous”. Arney was sentenced to 12 years in prison and banned from driving for 18 years.

Police Appeal And Family Tribute

Detective Sergeant Troy Bennett said, “This is one of the most egregious examples of dangerous driving I have encountered. Arney’s reckless, drug-impaired driving caused a wholly avoidable death.”

Rosemary’s family described her as “the heart of our family” and a beloved member of her local darts community. They expressed deep grief over losing her suddenly and paid tribute to her kindness, humour, and strength that touched many lives.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
17-Year-Old Arrested in Stafford Attempted Murder Investigation

MURDER ARREST 17-Year-Old Arrested in Stafford Attempted Murder Investigation

UK News
Parents Outraged as Nursery Worker Who Abused 21 Babies Deported Early in West London

JUSTICE QUESTIONED Parents Outraged as Nursery Worker Who Abused 21 Babies Deported Early in West London

UK News
Student’s Vegan Diet Linked To Fatal B12 Deficiency And Suicide

DIET WARNING Student’s Vegan Diet Linked To Fatal B12 Deficiency And Suicide

UK News
Apple iPhone 18 Pro India Price Leak: Bigger Battery and Camera Upgrade

TECH REVEAL Apple iPhone 18 Pro India Price Leak: Bigger Battery and Camera Upgrade

UK News
Ditton Sex Offender Jailed for Attempting Sexual Communication with Child

PREDATORY OFFENDER JAILED Ditton Sex Offender Jailed for Attempting Sexual Communication with Child

UK News
Jamie Vile Jailed 13 Years for Raping Eastbourne Schoolgirl

VILE RAPIST Jamie Vile Jailed 13 Years for Raping Eastbourne Schoolgirl

Court News, UK News
Schoolgirl Adriana Retyte Found Hanged at Norfolk Home

TRAGIC LOSS Schoolgirl Adriana Retyte Found Hanged at Norfolk Home

UK News
Teen Arrested After Violent Assault on Dartford High Street

DARTFORD ARREST Teen Arrested After Violent Assault on Dartford High Street

UK News

FIREBALL Vehicle Explodes In Fireball Near Wall Street As FDNY Rush To Scene

Breaking News, UK News
Glasgow Child Abuse Gang Jailed After Years of Missed Warnings

ABUSE SCANDAL Glasgow Child Abuse Gang Jailed After Years of Missed Warnings

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tonbridge Police Seize Knife and Cannabis in Major Day of Action

MAJOR CRACKDOWN ON CRIME Tonbridge Police Seize Knife and Cannabis in Major Day of Action

UK News
Tonbridge Police Seize Knife and Cannabis in Major Day of Action

Tonbridge Police Seize Knife and Cannabis in Major Day of Action

UK News
Woman’s Body Recovered in Fife After Major Search Off Leven Coast

COAST SEARCH Woman’s Body Recovered in Fife After Major Search Off Leven Coast

UK News
Woman’s Body Recovered in Fife After Major Search Off Leven Coast

Woman’s Body Recovered in Fife After Major Search Off Leven Coast

UK News
Four Drug Suspects Charged After Dartford County Lines Bust

COUNTY LINES BUST Four Drug Suspects Charged After Dartford County Lines Bust

UK News
Four Drug Suspects Charged After Dartford County Lines Bust

Four Drug Suspects Charged After Dartford County Lines Bust

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Belfast Man Charged with Rape and Strangulation in Westlink Attack

RAPE ATTACK Belfast Man Charged with Rape and Strangulation in Westlink Attack

UK News
Belfast Man Charged with Rape and Strangulation in Westlink Attack

Belfast Man Charged with Rape and Strangulation in Westlink Attack

UK News
Michelle Sadio’s Family Pays Emotional Tribute in UK Court

COURT TRIBUTE Michelle Sadio’s Family Pays Emotional Tribute in UK Court

UK News
Michelle Sadio’s Family Pays Emotional Tribute in UK Court

Michelle Sadio’s Family Pays Emotional Tribute in UK Court

UK News
Four Men Convicted for Coventry Attempted Murder Shooting

MURDER ATTEMPT Four Men Convicted for Coventry Attempted Murder Shooting

UK News
Four Men Convicted for Coventry Attempted Murder Shooting

Four Men Convicted for Coventry Attempted Murder Shooting

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

UK News
Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

UK News
Three Men Found Guilty of Gregory Volquez Murder in London

MURDER VERDICT Three Men Found Guilty of Gregory Volquez Murder in London

UK News
Three Men Found Guilty of Gregory Volquez Murder in London

Three Men Found Guilty of Gregory Volquez Murder in London

UK News
Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

FIND ELIZABETH Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

UK News
Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

UK News
Watch Live