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VILE RAPIST Jamie Vile Jailed 13 Years for Raping Eastbourne Schoolgirl

Jamie Vile Jailed 13 Years for Raping Eastbourne Schoolgirl

A 44-year-old Eastbourne man, Jamie Vile, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping and sexually abusing a teenage girl between 2023 and 2025. The offences occurred when the victim was aged 13 to 15. Vile was convicted at Lewes Crown Court following a trial and received an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to impose strict conditions upon release.

Conviction Details

Jamie Vile was found guilty of six offences out of 11 charges, including rape, sexual activity with a child, and causing a child to engage in sexual activity. He was cleared of three rape charges and other related allegations, including those linked to a second victim.

Trial And Sentencing

The case began after the victim reported the abuse in August 2025. Vile was arrested on August 10 and charged shortly after. Denying all allegations, he was remanded in custody and stood trial in February 2026. After nearly four weeks, the jury returned guilty verdicts on February 24, leading to his 13-year prison sentence on May 18.

Police Statement

Detective Constable Tania Snashall of Sussex Police’s specialist Iris Team commended the victim’s bravery in speaking out. She emphasised that the sentence cannot fully reflect the gravity of the crimes and urged other victims of sexual offences to come forward for support.

How To Report

Police encourage anyone affected by sexual offences to report incidents confidentially. Reports can be made online, by calling 101, or by dialling 999 in an emergency.

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