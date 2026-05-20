Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

A 27-year-old Sheffield man has been jailed after leading armed police on a dangerous high-speed chase before ramming two police cars and fleeing on foot into nearby woodland. The incident unfolded on the night of Saturday 25 April at 11.17pm, when Kai Haddington was spotted driving a blue VW Caddy through a red light on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Armed officers in an unmarked vehicle requested Haddington to stop, but he refused and sped off, taking excessive risks including running red lights and driving the wrong way down one-way streets.

Reckless Police Chase

During the ensuing pursuit, officers closely monitored the situation, coordinating with roads policing and a dog handler. Attempts to bring Haddington to a safe stop escalated after he rammed police vehicles to avoid capture.

Foot Chase Into Woodland

Haddington abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into woodland, but was soon tracked down and arrested after a police dog located him hiding in shrubbery.

Damage And Distress

The chase caused over £20,000 in damage to police cars and significant distress to officers involved. Bodycam footage captured Haddington apologising as he was arrested, though police suspected drug or alcohol influence, which he refused to confirm by providing a sample.

Judgment At Sheffield Crown Court

Haddington pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 11 May to 14 months’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for 37 months, must take an extended driving retest, and was ordered to pay £187.