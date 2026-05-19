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STRICLTY HOSTS Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe Confirmed Strictly Come Dancing Hosts

Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe Confirmed Strictly Come Dancing Hosts

TV presenter Emma Willis, comedian Josh Widdicombe, and professional dancer Johannes Radebe have been announced as the new hosts for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. The announcement comes ahead of the new series, generating excitement among fans and viewers across the UK.

Unexpected Hosting Trio

Executive producer Sarah James described the new hosting lineup as “unexpected,” adding that the trio’s chemistry was “undeniable the moment they came together.” This fresh combination signals a new direction for the popular BBC dance competition.

Star Power Onstage

Emma Willis is known for her extensive TV presenting experience, while Josh Widdicombe brings comedy flair. Johannes Radebe adds professional dance expertise, promising a dynamic and entertaining hosting team.

Strictly Come Dancing Anticipation

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing are now eagerly anticipating the new series, trusting the fresh presenting team to deliver high energy and unforgettable moments on the dance floor.

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