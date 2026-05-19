Man Charged Over Fatal Barnet Car Crash Kills Man in 20s

A 20-year-old man from Leyton has been charged following a fatal car collision in Barnet that claimed the life of a man in his 20s. Hasan Hussain appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on 19 May after the crash at Whetstone High Road and Chandos Avenue junction, which left three others injured. The victim, identified as Sheikh Ayyub Sultan Luchmum, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers continue to support his family.

Fatal Collision Charges

Hasan Hussain, born 16 December 2005, faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Following his court appearance, he was bailed to return to Harrow Crown Court on 16 June.

Scene Details

The serious crash involved two cars colliding at the busy junction of Whetstone High Road and Chandos Avenue in Barnet on Monday, 18 May. Emergency services attended promptly, but sadly the man in his 20s died at the scene.

Injured Released

Three other people sustained injuries during the incident but have all been discharged from the hospital. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Family Support

Specialist officers remain in contact with the deceased’s next of kin, providing support during this difficult time.