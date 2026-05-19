Two Men Jailed Over Willenhall Firearms Discharge at Family Home

Two Birmingham men have been jailed for over 20 years after firing shots through the window of a family home in Willenhall. Sharif Cousins, 50, of Chester Road, and James Gray, 28, of Minstead Road, were convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life following a trial last November. The sentencing took place at Birmingham Crown Court on 12 May 2026.

Shots Fired At Family Home

In the early hours of 26 May 2025, Cousins and Gray arrived in a vehicle on Princethorpe Road and fired a handgun through the window of a house occupied by a family of five, including two children. Fortunately, no one was injured. A second shot struck a car outside the property before the pair fled the scene.

Police Use CCTV To Track

Detectives swiftly launched an investigation, tracing the vehicle’s movements using CCTV footage that placed Cousins and Gray at the scene. This evidence was key to securing their convictions for firearm offences.

Strong Sentences Delivered

Cousins received a 12-year prison sentence plus three years on licence, while Gray was handed nine and a half years in jail. Detective Inspector Racheal Allen, who led the probe, called the shooting a “reckless attack” and praised the outcome, stating it sends a clear warning that gun crime will be met with severe punishment.

Ongoing Crime Crackdown

The case forms part of West Midlands Police’s Operation Target, aimed at tackling serious and organised crime with intelligence-led actions, including warrants and seizure of illicit goods. The force encourages the public to report crime via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.