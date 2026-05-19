Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GUN SENTANCING Two Men Jailed Over Willenhall Firearms Discharge at Family Home

Two Men Jailed Over Willenhall Firearms Discharge at Family Home

Two Birmingham men have been jailed for over 20 years after firing shots through the window of a family home in Willenhall. Sharif Cousins, 50, of Chester Road, and James Gray, 28, of Minstead Road, were convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life following a trial last November. The sentencing took place at Birmingham Crown Court on 12 May 2026.

Shots Fired At Family Home

In the early hours of 26 May 2025, Cousins and Gray arrived in a vehicle on Princethorpe Road and fired a handgun through the window of a house occupied by a family of five, including two children. Fortunately, no one was injured. A second shot struck a car outside the property before the pair fled the scene.

Police Use CCTV To Track

Detectives swiftly launched an investigation, tracing the vehicle’s movements using CCTV footage that placed Cousins and Gray at the scene. This evidence was key to securing their convictions for firearm offences.

Strong Sentences Delivered

Cousins received a 12-year prison sentence plus three years on licence, while Gray was handed nine and a half years in jail. Detective Inspector Racheal Allen, who led the probe, called the shooting a “reckless attack” and praised the outcome, stating it sends a clear warning that gun crime will be met with severe punishment.

Ongoing Crime Crackdown

The case forms part of West Midlands Police’s Operation Target, aimed at tackling serious and organised crime with intelligence-led actions, including warrants and seizure of illicit goods. The force encourages the public to report crime via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimeFire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman on Trial for 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in South London

TRIAL UPDATE Woman on Trial for 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in South London

UK News
Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

SLEEP CLAMPDOWN Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

UK News
Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

DIRTY BAG Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

UK News
Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

DEEPFAKE CLAIM Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

UK News
Ex-Cheshire Constabulary Inspector Jailed for Harassing Former Partner in Northwich

COP JAILED Ex-Cheshire Constabulary Inspector Jailed for Harassing Former Partner in Northwich

UK News
Sheerness Arsonist Stephen Bowes Jailed with Criminal Behaviour Order

ARSONIST JAILED Sheerness Arsonist Stephen Bowes Jailed with Criminal Behaviour Order

UK News
Four jailed for wrench attack and £10k robbery of City worker in Shoreditch

VIOLENT ROBBERY Four jailed for wrench attack and £10k robbery of City worker in Shoreditch

UK News
Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

HATE ATTACK Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

FATAL COLLISION Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

UK News
Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

HEALTH ALERT Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

CRACK DEALER JAILED Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

UK News
Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

UK News
Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

BANG TO RIGHTS Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

UK News
Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

UK News
Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

FAMILY GRIEF Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

UK News
Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Elizabeth Lynch in Crediton

FIND ELIZABETH Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Elizabeth Lynch in Crediton

UK News
Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Elizabeth Lynch in Crediton

Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Elizabeth Lynch in Crediton

UK News
Met Police to Submit Grenfell Tower Fire Charges Files by September

GRENFELL UPDATE Met Police to Submit Grenfell Tower Fire Charges Files by September

UK News
Met Police to Submit Grenfell Tower Fire Charges Files by September

Met Police to Submit Grenfell Tower Fire Charges Files by September

UK News
Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

COURT TRIAL Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

UK News
Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Missing Maisy Last Seen in Southampton Thornhill Area

FIND MAISY Missing Maisy Last Seen in Southampton Thornhill Area

UK News
Missing Maisy Last Seen in Southampton Thornhill Area

Missing Maisy Last Seen in Southampton Thornhill Area

UK News
Operation Brock Activated on M20 for May Bank Holiday Delays

Operation Brock Activated on M20 for May Bank Holiday Delays

UK News
Operation Brock Activated on M20 for May Bank Holiday Delays

Operation Brock Activated on M20 for May Bank Holiday Delays

UK News
Met Police Doubles Rape and Domestic Abuse Arrests in London

POLICE SURGE Met Police Doubles Rape and Domestic Abuse Arrests in London

UK News
Met Police Doubles Rape and Domestic Abuse Arrests in London

Met Police Doubles Rape and Domestic Abuse Arrests in London

UK News
Watch Live