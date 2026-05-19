Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DEEPFAKE CLAIM Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

  Rikki Doolan, former UKIP culture spokesman and gospel rock singer, has sparked controversy following his headline performance at the Unite the Kingdom rally in london/">London on Saturday. Clips of Doolan singing circulated online, drawing widespread ridicule. However, Doolan insists the videos have been “deepfaked to make me sound out of tune” and is threatening legal action for defamation against several parties, including broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Clips Spark Online Mockery

Short videos taken from the live broadcast of the rally showed Doolan’s singing performance, prompting criticism and disbelief online. The footage quickly went viral, with viewers describing the performance as embarrassing and poorly received. One viewer said: “What the actual fuck is this utter shite?? How fucking embarrassing!!!”

Deepfake Claims Disputed

The man who originally posted the clips has dismissed Doolan’s deepfake accusations, insisting there were no edits or AI manipulation involved. He stressed that the footage was streamed live and captures Doolan’s genuine singing, stating, “There is not one single edit, AI or otherwise, in the footage that I put up.”

Legal Threats Loom

Doolan has announced plans to pursue legal action for defamation, claiming the clips misrepresent his performance and damage his reputation. Whether these threats will materialise into court proceedings remains to be seen.

Rally Reaction

The Unite the Kingdom event, promoted by Tommy Robinson, drew attention but fell short of the spectacle some had anticipated. Despite Doolan’s defence, the visuals and reactions at the event have continued to generate a mix of bewilderment and ridicule online.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Married At First Sight UK Brides Claim They Were Raped By On-Screen Husbands

Two Married At First Sight UK Brides Claim They Were Raped By On-Screen Husbands

UK News
Fatboy Slim Boosts RNLI Fundraiser in Brighton for Sea Safety

CHARITY SUPPORT Fatboy Slim Boosts RNLI Fundraiser in Brighton for Sea Safety

UK News
Tejay Fletcher Ordered to Repay £400k After £100m Scam Website Exposure

FRAUD FALLOUT Tejay Fletcher Ordered to Repay £400k After £100m Scam Website Exposure

UK News
Online Casino Bonuses in 2026: A Player’s Strategic Guide to Maximum Value

Online Casino Bonuses in 2026: A Player’s Strategic Guide to Maximum Value

UK News
Beyond the Match: Modern Features That Make Casino Bonuses More Exciting

Beyond the Match: Modern Features That Make Casino Bonuses More Exciting

UK News
Lee Andrews Found Squatting After Katie Price Calls In Lawyers Over Disappearance

MISSING DRAMA Lee Andrews Found Squatting After Katie Price Calls In Lawyers Over Disappearance

Breaking News, UK News
Public Casino Rewards That Experienced Players Actually Value

Public Casino Rewards That Experienced Players Actually Value

UK News
Dudley Gunfire Assault on Young Mum Investigated by West Midlands Police

GUN PROBE PLAYED OUT Dudley Gunfire Assault on Young Mum Investigated by West Midlands Police

UK News
Six Men Sentenced for Murder and Manslaughter in Dewsbury Park Killing

FATAL ATTACK Six Men Sentenced for Murder and Manslaughter in Dewsbury Park Killing

UK News

BURGLAR FAIL Bungling Burglar Jailed for Beeston Student Block Break-Ins

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Best Evening Self-Care Rituals People Actually Keep Up With

The Best Evening Self-Care Rituals People Actually Keep Up With

UK News
The Best Evening Self-Care Rituals People Actually Keep Up With

The Best Evening Self-Care Rituals People Actually Keep Up With

UK News
Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

NEW YEARS EVE ATTACK Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

UK News
Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

UK News
Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

WEAPONS BUST Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

UK News
Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

MAJOR BUST Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

UK News
Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

UK News
Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

STALKER JAILED Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

Court News, UK News
Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

Court News, UK News
Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

ONE OFF Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

UK News
Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

JUSTICE SERVED Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

UK News
Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

MAJOR HAUL Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

TEENS INJURED Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

UK News
Watch Live