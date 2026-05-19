Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

Rikki Doolan, former UKIP culture spokesman and gospel rock singer, has sparked controversy following his headline performance at the Unite the Kingdom rally in london/">London on Saturday. Clips of Doolan singing circulated online, drawing widespread ridicule. However, Doolan insists the videos have been “deepfaked to make me sound out of tune” and is threatening legal action for defamation against several parties, including broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Clips Spark Online Mockery

Short videos taken from the live broadcast of the rally showed Doolan’s singing performance, prompting criticism and disbelief online. The footage quickly went viral, with viewers describing the performance as embarrassing and poorly received. One viewer said: “What the actual fuck is this utter shite?? How fucking embarrassing!!!”

Deepfake Claims Disputed

The man who originally posted the clips has dismissed Doolan’s deepfake accusations, insisting there were no edits or AI manipulation involved. He stressed that the footage was streamed live and captures Doolan’s genuine singing, stating, “There is not one single edit, AI or otherwise, in the footage that I put up.”

Legal Threats Loom

Doolan has announced plans to pursue legal action for defamation, claiming the clips misrepresent his performance and damage his reputation. Whether these threats will materialise into court proceedings remains to be seen.

Rally Reaction

The Unite the Kingdom event, promoted by Tommy Robinson, drew attention but fell short of the spectacle some had anticipated. Despite Doolan’s defence, the visuals and reactions at the event have continued to generate a mix of bewilderment and ridicule online.