Police Hunt Man Over Indecent Act on Bus Between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells

Police are urging the public to help identify a man wanted following an indecent act on the number 29 bus travelling between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells on the evening of Thursday, 19 March.

Incident On Bus 29

A woman reported that between 6.40pm and 7.10pm a man boarded the 29 bus, initially sitting behind her before moving to a seat beside her. It is alleged the man then committed an indecent act while looking at her.

Police Appeal For Information

Officers have released an image of the man and are asking anyone who recognises him or has any information to come forward. They believe he may hold vital information to assist with their ongoing investigation.

How To Contact the Police

Those with information can contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 47260071050.

Community Safety Concerns

Police stress the importance of public vigilance and encourage passengers to report any suspicious behaviour on public transport to help keep journeys safe.