A man has been rushed to a major trauma centre following a stabbing on Clapham High Street in south London.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 8.08pm on Monday 18 May after reports of a stabbing in the SW4 area.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed that multiple emergency response resources were dispatched to the scene, including ambulance crews, a clinician in a response car, an incident response officer and London’s air ambulance.

In a statement, the ambulance service said:

“We were called at 8.08pm yesterday (Monday 18) to reports of a stabbing on Clapham High Street, SW4.

“We sent resources including ambulance crews, a clinician in a response car, an incident response officer and London’s air ambulance.

“We treated a male at the scene before taking him to a London major trauma centre.”

The condition of the victim has not yet been confirmed.