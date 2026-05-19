A man has been rushed to a major trauma centre following a stabbing on Clapham High Street in south London.
Emergency services were called to the incident at around 8.08pm on Monday 18 May after reports of a stabbing in the SW4 area.
The London Ambulance Service confirmed that multiple emergency response resources were dispatched to the scene, including ambulance crews, a clinician in a response car, an incident response officer and London’s air ambulance.
In a statement, the ambulance service said:
“We were called at 8.08pm yesterday (Monday 18) to reports of a stabbing on Clapham High Street, SW4.
“We sent resources including ambulance crews, a clinician in a response car, an incident response officer and London’s air ambulance.
“We treated a male at the scene before taking him to a London major trauma centre.”
The condition of the victim has not yet been confirmed.
Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact the police.
Clapham High Street remained busy with emergency service activity following the incident as officers and paramedics responded at the scene.