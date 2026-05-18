18-Year-Old Kyan Dunn Dies After Tiverton Motorcycle Collision

An 18-year-old man, Kyan Dunn from Tiverton, has died after a collision involving his motorcycle and a white Ford Transit box truck on Newport Street, Tiverton, on May 2nd. Emergency services were called at 4:19pm to the junction with St Peter Street. Kyan was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but passed away a week later on May 9th. Another 17-year-old male passenger was also hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries. Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses.

Family Pays Tribute

On behalf of Kyan’s family, his mother Sophie Thomas shared a heartfelt tribute. She described Kyan as a “truly exceptional son” known for his kindness, courage, and larger-than-life personality. The family recalled his love of music, playing guitar, songwriting with his band members, and close friendships. Sophie expressed deep sorrow and gratitude to medical teams who cared for Kyan at Exeter A&E and Derriford ICU.

Collision Details

The crash happened at the Newport Street and St Peter Street junction involving a black Yamaha motorcycle and a white Ford Transit box truck. Kyan and a 17-year-old passenger were riding the motorcycle when emergency services arrived. Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the collision and urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Police Appeal

Devon and Cornwall Police ask witnesses to contact them via the force website or by phone on 101, quoting reference 50260110639. Any information or relevant dashcam recordings could assist their ongoing inquiry.

Support Requested

The family requested donations in Kyan’s memory to the Spring Intensive Care Charity, Plymouth, Reg. No 297613, recognising the care he received at Derriford Hospital. His loss leaves a profound impact on his parents, siblings, extended family, and friends.