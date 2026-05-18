Police Negotiate With Woman on M5 Bridge in Exeter, Full Road Closure

Police were called at 3:50am on Monday 18 May to a welfare concern involving a woman on a bridge over the M5 in Clyst St Mary, Exeter. Officers and specialist negotiators responded to the scene, triggering a full closure of the motorway.

Early Morning Incident

The emergency response began in the early hours after reports that a woman’s safety was at risk. Police located her on the bridge, prompting the arrival of negotiation teams aimed at resolving the situation peacefully.

Full M5 Closure

To ensure safety, authorities closed the M5 near Exeter completely. This significant disruption has forced the implementation of multiple diversions around the area.

Traffic Diverted

Motorists are being urged to avoid the vicinity and find alternative routes while police continue to manage the incident. Traffic delays are expected as diversions remain in place.

Ongoing Police Operation

Police remain on site, actively engaged in negotiations. Further updates will be provided once the incident concludes and normal traffic flow is restored.