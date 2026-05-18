Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE STAND OFF Police Negotiate With Woman on M5 Bridge in Exeter, Full Road Closure

Police Negotiate With Woman on M5 Bridge in Exeter, Full Road Closure

Police were called at 3:50am on Monday 18 May to a welfare concern involving a woman on a bridge over the M5 in Clyst St Mary, Exeter. Officers and specialist negotiators responded to the scene, triggering a full closure of the motorway.

Early Morning Incident

The emergency response began in the early hours after reports that a woman’s safety was at risk. Police located her on the bridge, prompting the arrival of negotiation teams aimed at resolving the situation peacefully.

Full M5 Closure

To ensure safety, authorities closed the M5 near Exeter completely. This significant disruption has forced the implementation of multiple diversions around the area.

Traffic Diverted

Motorists are being urged to avoid the vicinity and find alternative routes while police continue to manage the incident. Traffic delays are expected as diversions remain in place.

Ongoing Police Operation

Police remain on site, actively engaged in negotiations. Further updates will be provided once the incident concludes and normal traffic flow is restored.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman Arrested for Carrying Real Sword at Tommy Robinson March in London

SWORD ARREST Woman Arrested for Carrying Real Sword at Tommy Robinson March in London

UK News
Scott Hastings Rugby Legend Passes Away Aged 61

RUGBY TRIBUTE Scott Hastings Rugby Legend Passes Away Aged 61

UK News
Man Arrested After Alleged Rape in Glasgow City Centre Lane

RAPE PROBE Man Arrested After Alleged Rape in Glasgow City Centre Lane

UK News
Man Faces Trial for Smuggling 14 Albanians Into Scotland by Lorry

SMUGGLING TRIAL Man Faces Trial for Smuggling 14 Albanians Into Scotland by Lorry

UK News
Father Jailed Nine Years for Manslaughter of Baby Son in Stafford

BABY KILLER Father Jailed Nine Years for Manslaughter of Baby Son in Stafford

UK News
Inmate Accused Of Ian Watkins Murder Tells Guards ‘People Die Every Day’ At Wakefield

PRISON CONFESSION Inmate Accused Of Ian Watkins Murder Tells Guards ‘People Die Every Day’ At Wakefield

UK News
Four Jailed Over Manchester Airport Cocaine Smuggling Plot

DRUGS HAUL Four Jailed Over Manchester Airport Cocaine Smuggling Plot

UK News
Police Urge Help in Search for Missing Camborne Man Ashley Wills

Growing Concerns Police Urge Help in Search for Missing Camborne Man Ashley Wills

UK News
Police Lead Search For Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton In Barnstaple

ON GOING SEARCH Police Lead Search For Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton In Barnstaple

UK News
Missing Woman Lucy Britton Last Seen Boarding Train Norfolk to Bishop’s Stortford

MAJOR CONCERNS Missing Woman Lucy Britton Last Seen Boarding Train Norfolk to Bishop’s Stortford

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Boy Injured After Collision With Car Near Tesco Express In East Wickham

AIR AMBULANCE Boy Injured After Collision With Car Near Tesco Express In East Wickham

UK News
Boy Injured After Collision With Car Near Tesco Express In East Wickham

Boy Injured After Collision With Car Near Tesco Express In East Wickham

UK News

TRIO ARRESTED Three Teenagers Arrested After Armed Robbery Report Near Vauxhall Bridge Road

UK News

Three Teenagers Arrested After Armed Robbery Report Near Vauxhall Bridge Road

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

BREXIT BATTLE Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

COLD CASE REVIEW Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

UK News
Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

UK News
Firearm Discharged at Russell Road Home Chingford in Early Morning Incident

GUNSHOT HORROR Firearm Discharged at Russell Road Home Chingford in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Firearm Discharged at Russell Road Home Chingford in Early Morning Incident

Firearm Discharged at Russell Road Home Chingford in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

PATRIOTIC PLEA Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

UK News
Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
EastEnders Special Week Set To Change Everything In Albert Square

SOAP DRAMA EastEnders Special Week Set To Change Everything In Albert Square

UK News
EastEnders Special Week Set To Change Everything In Albert Square

EastEnders Special Week Set To Change Everything In Albert Square

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed for Daylight Sexual Assaults in Victoria Square

SEX ATTACKER JAILED Birmingham Man Jailed for Daylight Sexual Assaults in Victoria Square

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed for Daylight Sexual Assaults in Victoria Square

Birmingham Man Jailed for Daylight Sexual Assaults in Victoria Square

UK News

POLICE ACTION Italian Police Step Up Checks After Moderna Attack Threat

UK News

Italian Police Step Up Checks After Moderna Attack Threat

UK News
Watch Live