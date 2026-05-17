Man Faces Trial for Smuggling 14 Albanians Into Scotland by Lorry

Patrick John McKinney, 24, from Coshquin, Northern Ireland, is set to stand trial for allegedly smuggling 14 Albanian nationals into Scotland in a lorry. The accusation follows his arrest in December 2024 when the truck was stopped at the Loch Ryan ferry terminal in Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway. The charges include reckless concealment of the men in a vehicle compartment, breaching immigration laws, and involvement linked to human trafficking.

Dangerous Conditions Reported

Prosecutors say the offence was committed while the vehicle, described as open-sided and unroadworthy, was driven in severe weather, endangering the lives of the concealed passengers.

Legal Proceedings Underway

At the High Court in Glasgow, McKinney denied all charges through his defender Brian McConnachie KC. A trial date has been scheduled for 26 July 2025.

Serious Immigration Charges

McKinney faces allegations of knowingly transporting people from Northern Ireland to Scotland in breach of immigration law. The prosecution also states that the case includes connections with human trafficking activity, adding gravity to the charges.