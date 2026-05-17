Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SMUGGLING TRIAL Man Faces Trial for Smuggling 14 Albanians Into Scotland by Lorry

Man Faces Trial for Smuggling 14 Albanians Into Scotland by Lorry

Patrick John McKinney, 24, from Coshquin, Northern Ireland, is set to stand trial for allegedly smuggling 14 Albanian nationals into Scotland in a lorry. The accusation follows his arrest in December 2024 when the truck was stopped at the Loch Ryan ferry terminal in Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway. The charges include reckless concealment of the men in a vehicle compartment, breaching immigration laws, and involvement linked to human trafficking.

Dangerous Conditions Reported

Prosecutors say the offence was committed while the vehicle, described as open-sided and unroadworthy, was driven in severe weather, endangering the lives of the concealed passengers.

Legal Proceedings Underway

At the High Court in Glasgow, McKinney denied all charges through his defender Brian McConnachie KC. A trial date has been scheduled for 26 July 2025.

Serious Immigration Charges

McKinney faces allegations of knowingly transporting people from Northern Ireland to Scotland in breach of immigration law. The prosecution also states that the case includes connections with human trafficking activity, adding gravity to the charges.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Courts

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

FULL BREAKDOWN 43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

UK News
Leicestershire Contractor Fined £92K After Worker Loses Leg in Basingstoke Accident

SAFETY FAIL Leicestershire Contractor Fined £92K After Worker Loses Leg in Basingstoke Accident

UK News
Police Appeal After Suspected Rape Near Streatham Gaumont Place CCTV

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Suspected Rape Near Streatham Gaumont Place CCTV

UK News
Vandalism Strikes Eastbourne Tennis Courts Before Lexus Eastbourne Open

RACE AGAINST TIME Vandalism Strikes Eastbourne Tennis Courts Before Lexus Eastbourne Open

UK News
Met Police Arrest 11 Amid 80,000 Rival London Protests

PROTEST CHAOS Met Police Arrest 11 Amid 80,000 Rival London Protests

UK News
Man in 50s Stabbed After Fight in Catford Supermarket Car Park

STAB HORROR Man in 50s Stabbed After Fight in Catford Supermarket Car Park

UK News
Police Seek Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted At Walthamstow Station

STATION ATTACK Police Seek Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted At Walthamstow Station

UK News
Police Urgently Search for Missing Laura in Eastbourne From Wiltshire

FIND HER Police Urgently Search for Missing Laura in Eastbourne From Wiltshire

UK News
Police Motorbike Chase Ends in Becontree Collision on Lodge Avenue

POLICE CHASE Police Motorbike Chase Ends in Becontree Collision on Lodge Avenue

UK News
EasyJet Flight Turns Back Over English Channel After Technical Fault

FLIGHT EMERGENCY EasyJet Flight Turns Back Over English Channel After Technical Fault

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

COURT DRAMA Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

UK News
Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

Influencer Clavicular Avoids Jail Despite Gun Charges in Florida Court

UK News
Eurovision 2026 UK Star Look Mum No Computer Ends Last With Just One Point

EUROVISION FLOP Eurovision 2026 UK Star Look Mum No Computer Ends Last With Just One Point

UK News
Eurovision 2026 UK Star Look Mum No Computer Ends Last With Just One Point

Eurovision 2026 UK Star Look Mum No Computer Ends Last With Just One Point

UK News
Nottingham Couple Sentenced for Arranging Illegal Underage Marriages in Pakistan

MARITIAL ABUSE Nottingham Couple Sentenced for Arranging Illegal Underage Marriages in Pakistan

Court News, UK News
Nottingham Couple Sentenced for Arranging Illegal Underage Marriages in Pakistan

Nottingham Couple Sentenced for Arranging Illegal Underage Marriages in Pakistan

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

VICTIMS COURAGE Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

UK News
Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

UK News
West Yorkshire Mother’s Trial for Daughter’s Murder Delayed to October

COURT DELAY West Yorkshire Mother’s Trial for Daughter’s Murder Delayed to October

UK News
West Yorkshire Mother’s Trial for Daughter’s Murder Delayed to October

West Yorkshire Mother’s Trial for Daughter’s Murder Delayed to October

UK News
Twelve Men to Face Trial Over 2015 Fatal Attack on Cambridge United Fan

COURT TRIAL Twelve Men to Face Trial Over 2015 Fatal Attack on Cambridge United Fan

UK News
Twelve Men to Face Trial Over 2015 Fatal Attack on Cambridge United Fan

Twelve Men to Face Trial Over 2015 Fatal Attack on Cambridge United Fan

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026 as UK Sinks to Last Place

EUROVISION SHOCKER Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026 as UK Sinks to Last Place

UK News
Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026 as UK Sinks to Last Place

Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026 as UK Sinks to Last Place

UK News
Body of 38-Year-Old Man Found on Devon Beach as RNLI Launch Search

BEACH DISCOVERY Body of 38-Year-Old Man Found on Devon Beach as RNLI Launch Search

UK News
Body of 38-Year-Old Man Found on Devon Beach as RNLI Launch Search

Body of 38-Year-Old Man Found on Devon Beach as RNLI Launch Search

UK News
Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

TRAGIC LOSS Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

UK News
Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

UK News
Watch Live