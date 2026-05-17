43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 43 people were arrested during a major public order policing operation linked to the Unite the Kingdom and Nakba demonstrations held in central London.

According to Scotland Yard, 20 of those arrested were affiliated with the Unite the Kingdom protest, while 12 were linked to the Nakba protest. Police said a further 11 people were either not affiliated with either demonstration or their affiliation could not be confirmed.

The force also confirmed there were 11 arrests linked to hate crime offences. Of those arrested, two were said to be connected to the Nakba protest and nine to Unite the Kingdom. Police stated the offences included incidents allegedly motivated by race, religion, sexuality and disability.

A further seven hate crime offences remain under investigation with suspects still outstanding, all reportedly linked to the Nakba demonstration.

Facial Recognition Arrests

The Met said three arrests were made through the use of live facial recognition technology. All three individuals were allegedly wanted for failing to appear at court and were not believed to be connected to either of the protests taking place on the day.

Unite the Kingdom Arrest Breakdown

Police confirmed arrests linked to the Unite the Kingdom protest included:

Wanted for previous GBH

Wanted for a previous telecommunications offence

10 public order offences

ABH

Three counts of drunk and disorderly

Two assaults on emergency workers

Criminal damage

Possession of an offensive weapon

Nakba Protest Arrest Breakdown

Arrests linked to the Nakba protest included:

Three breaches of Section 14 of the Public Order Act conditions

Wanted for previous common assault

Support for a proscribed organisation

Three public order offences

Three failures to remove face coverings when required

Assault on an emergency worker

Other Arrests

Police said those with no confirmed protest affiliation were arrested for offences including:

Two theft offences

Drunk and disorderly

Common assault (later de-arrested)

ABH (later de-arrested)

Immigration offence

Possession of drugs

Failure to provide details when required

Three failures to appear at court linked to live facial recognition interventions

The Metropolitan Police maintained a significant presence across central London throughout the demonstrations, with thousands of officers deployed amid heightened tensions and extensive road closures.

Investigations into several incidents remain ongoing.