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FULL BREAKDOWN 43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

43 Arrested During Central London Protest Policing Operation, Met Police Confirm

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 43 people were arrested during a major public order policing operation linked to the Unite the Kingdom and Nakba demonstrations held in central London.

According to Scotland Yard, 20 of those arrested were affiliated with the Unite the Kingdom protest, while 12 were linked to the Nakba protest. Police said a further 11 people were either not affiliated with either demonstration or their affiliation could not be confirmed.

The force also confirmed there were 11 arrests linked to hate crime offences. Of those arrested, two were said to be connected to the Nakba protest and nine to Unite the Kingdom. Police stated the offences included incidents allegedly motivated by race, religion, sexuality and disability.

A further seven hate crime offences remain under investigation with suspects still outstanding, all reportedly linked to the Nakba demonstration.

Facial Recognition Arrests

The Met said three arrests were made through the use of live facial recognition technology. All three individuals were allegedly wanted for failing to appear at court and were not believed to be connected to either of the protests taking place on the day.

Unite the Kingdom Arrest Breakdown

Police confirmed arrests linked to the Unite the Kingdom protest included:

  • Wanted for previous GBH
  • Wanted for a previous telecommunications offence
  • 10 public order offences
  • ABH
  • Three counts of drunk and disorderly
  • Two assaults on emergency workers
  • Criminal damage
  • Possession of an offensive weapon

Nakba Protest Arrest Breakdown

Arrests linked to the Nakba protest included:

  • Three breaches of Section 14 of the Public Order Act conditions
  • Wanted for previous common assault
  • Support for a proscribed organisation
  • Three public order offences
  • Three failures to remove face coverings when required
  • Assault on an emergency worker

Other Arrests

Police said those with no confirmed protest affiliation were arrested for offences including:

  • Two theft offences
  • Drunk and disorderly
  • Common assault (later de-arrested)
  • ABH (later de-arrested)
  • Immigration offence
  • Possession of drugs
  • Failure to provide details when required
  • Three failures to appear at court linked to live facial recognition interventions

The Metropolitan Police maintained a significant presence across central London throughout the demonstrations, with thousands of officers deployed amid heightened tensions and extensive road closures.

Investigations into several incidents remain ongoing.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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