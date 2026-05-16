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TEEN RAPE Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

David Brown, 50, a taxi driver from Croy near Inverness, has been sentenced to six years and nine months for raping an 18-year-old passenger in a lay-by near a farm between Strathpeffer and Dingwall in December 2023. The victim had been returning from a night out in Inverness when Brown diverted the journey and left her in sub-zero temperatures. Police gathered evidence from Brown’s car tracker and arrested him after the victim reported the assault.

Deceptive Journey

The victim testified she asked Brown to drive her home despite lacking the fare. Instead, Brown ignored her destination, driving into the Ross-shire countryside and stopping at a remote lay-by where he sexually assaulted her.

Victim Left In Cold

Following the assault, Brown abandoned the teenager in Dingwall in the early hours with temperatures at -4°C. A Tesco employee found her and allowed her inside the store to shelter from the cold.

Court Verdict

After a three-day trial in Edinburgh, a jury convicted Brown of rape, rejecting his claim that the sexual encounter was consensual. He appeared for sentencing via video link at the High Court in Stirling and showed no emotion as the sentence was delivered.

Lifetime Registration

Alongside his prison term, Brown was placed on the sex offenders‘ register for life. Lord Renucci condemned Brown’s actions, highlighting the vulnerable state of the victim and the breach of trust expected from a taxi driver.

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