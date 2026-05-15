Police Seek Suspect After Burglary at Dogs Trust Shoreham Centre

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a burglary at the Dogs Trust Shoreham Rehoming Centre on Brighton Road, Shoreham. The raid occurred at around 1.39am on Thursday, 7 May, with several items stolen from the premises. Officers attended quickly to begin their investigation.

Suspect Image Released

Authorities have published a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the suspicious overnight break-in. The image aims to assist the public in helping police track down the culprit responsible for the theft.

Appeal To Witnesses

Police urge anyone who recognised the suspect, saw the incident, or has relevant information—such as CCTV or mobile footage—to come forward. Your assistance is vital in progressing the investigation.

How To Report

Contact police online or call 101

Quote investigation number: 78 of 07/05

Providing information could help bring those responsible for targeting the Dogs Trust centre to justice.