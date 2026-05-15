Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

Metropolitan Police closed Purland Road in Thamesmead on May 14 following the discovery of several unexploded World War II bombs buried underground. The London Fire Brigade promptly responded just after 11:45am, deploying two fire engines and two rescue units to safely remove the ordnance. Residents and local businesses were advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution during the operation, which concluded by 6:45pm.

Coordinated Emergency Response

The incident triggered a swift, collaborative effort between the Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade. Specialist scientific advisors from the fire brigade contributed expert support during the careful extraction of the World War II explosives.

Precautions For Local Residents

Out of safety concerns, nearby residents and businesses were urged to keep windows and doors shut throughout the removal process to minimise any risks from potential contamination or shockwaves.

Successful Recovery Operation

A number of small unexploded WWII bombs were safely recovered from beneath the ground without incident. The controlled operation ensured the area was cleared by early evening, restoring normal access and calm to the community.

Official Statement From Authorities