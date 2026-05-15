Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BOMB ALERT Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

Metropolitan Police closed Purland Road in Thamesmead on May 14 following the discovery of several unexploded World War II bombs buried underground. The London Fire Brigade promptly responded just after 11:45am, deploying two fire engines and two rescue units to safely remove the ordnance. Residents and local businesses were advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution during the operation, which concluded by 6:45pm.

Coordinated Emergency Response

The incident triggered a swift, collaborative effort between the Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade. Specialist scientific advisors from the fire brigade contributed expert support during the careful extraction of the World War II explosives.

Precautions For Local Residents

Out of safety concerns, nearby residents and businesses were urged to keep windows and doors shut throughout the removal process to minimise any risks from potential contamination or shockwaves.

Successful Recovery Operation

A number of small unexploded WWII bombs were safely recovered from beneath the ground without incident. The controlled operation ensured the area was cleared by early evening, restoring normal access and calm to the community.

Official Statement From Authorities

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: “Working together with the Metropolitan Police Service, we removed a number of small World War Two ordinances that were found buried in the ground. One of the Brigade’s Scientific Advisors supported with the removal. As a precaution, residents and businesses in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors shut while the objects were removed.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

JUSTICE SERVED Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

UK News
Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

POLICE TRIAL Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

UK News
Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

SWIFT RESPONCE Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

UK News
Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

VIOLENT ASSAULT Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Witness After Wolverhampton Assault

STREET ATTACK West Midlands Police Seek Witness After Wolverhampton Assault

UK News
Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

POLICE HUNT Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

UK News
Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

FUGTIVE ARREST Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

UK News
Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

POLICE CHARGES Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

UK News
Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

UK News
Man Convicted of Murdering Friend Jake Mills in Cheslyn Hay Flat

MURDER VERDICT Man Convicted of Murdering Friend Jake Mills in Cheslyn Hay Flat

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

SERIOUSLY INJURED Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

UK News
Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

UK News
The Shift in Betting Tools During the Digital Age

The Shift in Betting Tools During the Digital Age

UK News
The Shift in Betting Tools During the Digital Age

The Shift in Betting Tools During the Digital Age

UK News
Teen Jailed Six Years for Machete Attack and Van Assault in Diss

MACHETE ATTACK Teen Jailed Six Years for Machete Attack and Van Assault in Diss

UK News
Teen Jailed Six Years for Machete Attack and Van Assault in Diss

Teen Jailed Six Years for Machete Attack and Van Assault in Diss

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in Macclesfield Street Attack

SEVERE INJURIES Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in Macclesfield Street Attack

UK News
Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in Macclesfield Street Attack

Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in Macclesfield Street Attack

UK News
Cambridge Man Jailed for Harassment and Restraining Order Breach

COURT BANDIT Cambridge Man Jailed for Harassment and Restraining Order Breach

UK News
Cambridge Man Jailed for Harassment and Restraining Order Breach

Cambridge Man Jailed for Harassment and Restraining Order Breach

UK News
Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

MURDER VERDICT Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

UK News
Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

Bhekisani Matabiswana Found Guilty of Luke Harden Murder in Rossendale

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

POLICE HERO Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

UK News
Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

UK News
The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

UK News
The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

UK News
Met Police Officer Fired Over Racist and Sexist Group Chat Messages

POLICE SHAME Met Police Officer Fired Over Racist and Sexist Group Chat Messages

UK News
Met Police Officer Fired Over Racist and Sexist Group Chat Messages

Met Police Officer Fired Over Racist and Sexist Group Chat Messages

UK News
Watch Live