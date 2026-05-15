Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

A 29-year-old Turkish national has been arrested in Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus after allegedly kidnapping his two-year-old son from his British mother in Apaisia village on Wednesday. The British mother had made a public plea for help amid fears over the child’s safety due to the father’s prior abusive behaviour. Police and local authorities are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Abduction And Arrest Details

The mother, Chloe Martin, 35, alleges that her ex-partner took the child after turning up unannounced, reportedly pushing her into a swimming pool before fleeing with an accomplice. The accomplice, aged 53, has also been arrested. The suspect was located with the child in Northern Cyprus after passing through an uncontrolled crossing area near the Dhekelia British military base.

Video Threats Spark Concern

Following the abduction, the suspect posted videos on social media with the child, declaring his intent to protect his son and warning others not to intervene. These videos heightened concerns about the child’s welfare and the father’s intentions.

Legal And Diplomatic Complexities

Parental child abduction to Northern Cyprus poses significant challenges as the area is only recognised by Turkey and not a signatory to the Hague Convention. UK authorities have limited jurisdiction, complicating efforts to secure the child’s return. The UK Foreign Office confirms it is providing support and liaising with local officials.

Mother’s Plea For Support

Chloe Martin, who moved to Cyprus as a teenager, expressed her urgent desire to reunite with her son. She criticised the lack of assistance from the UK government and highlighted the difficulties posed by dual nationality issues and the political status of Northern Cyprus.