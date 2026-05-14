Man Jailed 4 Years for Dangerous Driving Causing Injuries in Great Yarmouth

Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, from Saxon Road, Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to four years in jail after driving dangerously at 74mph and causing a crash on the A146 Loddon bypass on 29 September last year. The collision left three people seriously injured, including two children who were passengers in his car.

High-speed Crash Details

Bankhardt was driving a Vauxhall Astra on a 60mph limit stretch when he veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Honda and an Audi around 8.40pm. Investigators found he had accelerated to 74mph while talking on the phone moments before the impact.

Serious Injuries Reported

Three children in Bankhardt’s car suffered serious injuries, with one critically hurt. None of the children was wearing seatbelts or secured in appropriate child seats at the time. The Honda driver required surgery and is still recovering.

Trial Verdict And Sentencing

Bankhardt denied 11 charges, including three counts of attempted murder, but was convicted of three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving at Norwich Crown Court on 12 May. He was banned from driving for 54 months.

Emotional Messages Revealed

During the trial, the jury heard Bankhardt sent a series of emotionally charged messages that raised concerns for the safety of all vehicle occupants. Although he admitted driving, he denied intentionally steering into oncoming traffic to harm himself or others.