Brothers on Trial for Assaulting Armed Police at Manchester Airport

Two Rochdale brothers, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, are on trial for allegedly assaulting an armed police officer at Manchester Airport on 23 July 2024. The incident took place after a dispute involving their mother and a passenger from a Pakistan flight. Jurors at Liverpool Crown Court have now begun deliberations after five weeks of evidence.

Airport Altercation Unfolded

The tension started when the brothers arrived to collect their mother, who had reportedly been racially abused by another passenger, Abdulkareem Ismaeil. Mohammed Amaaz later assaulted Mr Ismaeil inside a Starbucks at the terminal.

Police Called To Pay Station

Following the initial assault, officers were called to a pay station at terminal two. There, the court heard, the brothers allegedly attacked police officers, including PC Zachary Marsden. Mohammed Amaaz was previously convicted of assaulting both Mr Ismaeil and two unarmed officers, PC Ellie Cook and PC Lydia Ward, during the same incident.

Serious Injuries to the Officer

PC Marsden suffered post-concussion syndrome with symptoms such as severe headaches, dizziness, forgetfulness, speech problems, and bruising. The court heard that during the struggle, Marsden kicked Mohammed Amaaz in the face, an action described as a “stamping motion.”

Defence Claims Police Misconduct

Legal representatives for the brothers argued that PC Marsden acted unlawfully, contrary to his training, and portrayed the incident as an example of “bad policing.” Defence lawyer Chloe Gardner said Muhammad Amaad’s response was “instinctive” and “defensive.”

Prosecution Highlights Simplicity

Prosecutor Paul Greaney KC told jurors the case is “just not complicated,” and urged them to focus on whether the force against PC Marsden was offensive rather than defensive. Judge Neil Flewitt reminded jurors they had no pressure on timing while delivering any verdicts.