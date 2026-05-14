Two Teenagers Arrested for Number Plate Thefts in Blackwater

Two teenagers have been arrested after reports of number plate thefts from vehicles at Fleet Services near Blackwater late on Wednesday, 13 May. Hampshire police responded at 11.40pm and launched a search operation following the complaint.

Police Quick Response

Officers swiftly located an Audi A4 on Minley Road, Blackwater, at around 12.15am on Thursday 14 May. Inside the vehicle, police found stolen number plates, a tool case, a power drill, and gloves suspected to have been used in the thefts.

Suspects Detained

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Blackwater, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft. Both remain in custody as police investigations continue.

Ongoing Enquiries

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the number plate thefts or relevant incidents in the area to come forward. The arrests highlight the force’s commitment to cracking down on vehicle-related crime in Hampshire.