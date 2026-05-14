Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE ARREST Two Teenagers Arrested for Number Plate Thefts in Blackwater

Two Teenagers Arrested for Number Plate Thefts in Blackwater

Two teenagers have been arrested after reports of number plate thefts from vehicles at Fleet Services near Blackwater late on Wednesday, 13 May. Hampshire police responded at 11.40pm and launched a search operation following the complaint.

Police Quick Response

Officers swiftly located an Audi A4 on Minley Road, Blackwater, at around 12.15am on Thursday 14 May. Inside the vehicle, police found stolen number plates, a tool case, a power drill, and gloves suspected to have been used in the thefts.

Suspects Detained

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Blackwater, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft. Both remain in custody as police investigations continue.

Ongoing Enquiries

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the number plate thefts or relevant incidents in the area to come forward. The arrests highlight the force’s commitment to cracking down on vehicle-related crime in Hampshire.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

LONG DELAYS Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

UK News
Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

IN THE NICK OF TIME Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Breaking News, UK News
Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

SHOW CANCELLED Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

UK News
Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

LAW CAMPAIGN Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

UK News
Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

STREET ROBBERY Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

UK News
Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

FLIGHT DISRUPTION Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

UK News
Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

ARMED HOLD UP Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

UK News
James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

SERIAL OFFENDER James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

UK News
British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

UK News
Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

HATE CRIME Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

UK News
Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

Why cryptocurrency is so convenient for use in entertainment applications

UK News
Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

INFLUENCER CONTROVERSY Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

UK News
Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

Influencer Clavicular Claims Women’s Orgasm Isn’t Worth the Effort

UK News
Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

LOCAL LINKS Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

UK News
Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

MENTAL WARNING Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

UK News
Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

UK News
Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

POLICE RETIREMENT Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

UK News
Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

UK News
Wes Streeting Resigns as Health Secretary amid Labour Leadership Turmoil

LEADERSHIP TURMOIL Wes Streeting Resigns as Health Secretary amid Labour Leadership Turmoil

Breaking News, UK News
Wes Streeting Resigns as Health Secretary amid Labour Leadership Turmoil

Wes Streeting Resigns as Health Secretary amid Labour Leadership Turmoil

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

UK News
Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

UK News
EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

STRUCK BY LIGHTING EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

UK News
EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

UK News
Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

HEALTH ALERT Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

UK News
Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

UK News
Watch Live