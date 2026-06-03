Hampshire Police Chief Apologises Over False Racism Claims in Henry Nowak

Alexis Boon, chief constable of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, has issued a formal apology after officers handcuffed Henry Nowak, a Southampton teenager, amidst false accusations of racism as the young man lay dying. The incident, which unfolded last year and has since sparked major public outrage and protests, continues to provoke debate over police conduct and racial bias.

Chief Constable Responds

Mr Boon acknowledged the family’s distress and expressed sorrow for the decision to arrest Henry Nowak, as he was suffering from fatal injuries. However, he firmly rejected claims of two-tier policing and racial bias, stating he sees no evidence that his officers treated the teenager differently because of his race. He said: “I see officers and staff out there day in, day out working incredibly hard to deliver for all our communities. I just don’t recognise the concept.”

Public Unrest In Southampton

Following the sentencing of Henry Nowak’s murderer, Digwa, to 21 years in prison, violent protests erupted outside Southampton Central police station. Over 1,000 demonstrators gathered, chanting “I can’t breathe” and demanding justice. Scenes descended into disorder as some rioters threw flares, wheelie bins and bottles at police. Hampshire Constabulary increased patrols and issued warnings of further arrests after describing the events as “unacceptable scenes.”

Political Fallout And Two-tier Policing

The case has ignited a tense political debate about “two-tier policing” — police guidance instructing officers to treat ethnic groups differently to address racial inequities. Conservative minister Kemi Badenoch called for the scrapping of such policies, calling the tragedy a “wake-up call”. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage accused the Government of enabling two-tier policing, warning the unrest in Southampton might worsen without action. In contrast, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer condemned the violence and denied the existence of two-tier policing in the UK.

Official Investigations Underway

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest and treatment of Henry Nowak. Hampshire’s chief constable urged the public to withhold judgment until all evidence is reviewed. Experts like Parm Sandhu, director of the London Policing College, stressed officers are faced with split-second decisions in emergencies and denied that racial bias dictated the actions taken.

Legacy Of Police Race Action

The controversy also puts a spotlight on the National Police Chiefs Council’s Anti-Racism Commitment, launched in 2022 to improve trust between Black communities and police following the killing of George Floyd in the US. The policy advocates for “racial equity” over “colour-blind” policing, aiming to remove disparities in criminalisation rates. However, the guidance has faced criticism, with some politicians and policing ministers describing parts as “wrong.” The debate continues over the best path forward to ensure fair and effective policing across all communities.