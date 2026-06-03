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MEAL LAUNCH McDonald’s Launches Limited-Edition World Cup Menu with New Burgers and Collectables

McDonald’s Launches Limited-Edition World Cup Menu with New Burgers and Collectables

  McDonald’s has unveiled a brand-new limited-edition menu across UK restaurants timed with FIFA World Cup 26. The campaign introduces two fresh burgers, revamped snacks, desserts, and collectable cups to celebrate football’s biggest moments and bring fans together during the tournament, running now at participating locations.

Fresh Flavours Kick Off

The new menu features the Mexican Chipotle Chicken burger, boasting 100% chicken breast in a crispy coating with chipotle mayo, smoky sauce, crispy onions, lettuce, and white cheddar cheese. Also debuting is the Sweet Carolina BBQ Stack, comprising two British & Irish quarter-pounder beef patties topped with cheese, bacon, grilled and crispy onions, lettuce, and sweet Carolina BBQ sauce.

Fan-favourite Snacks Return

Returning for a limited time are Crunchy Cheese Bites, combining mozzarella and Gouda in a crispy breadcrumb coating with BBQ dip. The popular Big Mac sauce dip is back too, letting fans enjoy the iconic creamy Big Mac flavour alongside their meal until stocks last.

New Twists On McFlurries

Sweet treats get a refresh with two new McFlurry options: Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry, blending soft dairy ice cream with Galaxy chocolate pieces and sauce, and the Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry, adding salted caramel for a rich twist.

Celebrating Football Together

“At McDonald’s, magic happens when friends and fans come together and celebrate with the people they love,” said Morgan Flatley, global chief marketing officer. “Partnering with the FIFA World Cup 26 allows us to take that shared joy and bring it to life at a global scale through our food, our experiences, and the ways fans connect with the game.”

This limited-edition World Cup menu continues McDonald’s partnership with FIFA, aiming to capture the excitement and unity surrounding the tournament while offering fans exclusive food and collectable keepsakes.

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