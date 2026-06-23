Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault During Bradford Jogging

West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while jogging along the footpath at Chellow Dean Reservoir in Bradford on 26 May between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Suspect Description Released

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his early 20s, around 6ft tall, with black hair and a beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a blue and white striped shirt, and black shorts at the time of the incident.

Location Of Attack

The assault took place during the early evening on the footpath near the reservoir, a popular spot for runners and walkers in Bradford.

Police Urge Public Help

Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information to come forward by calling 101 or using the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13260296802.

Community Safety Concerns

The appeal highlights ongoing community concerns about safety in outdoor spaces and the need for vigilance during evening exercise routines.