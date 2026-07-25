Wildfire Continues to Rage Across Cairngorms as Residents Evacuated and Smoke Warning Issued

Firefighters continue to battle a major wildfire in the Cairngorms National Park, with residents evacuated from homes, smoke warnings issued and emergency services appealing for specialist equipment to help tackle the blaze. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said nine fire appliances remain at the scene, supported by specialist wildfire units, as crews work alongside multiple partner agencies to contain the fire. The large-scale operation is continuing amid challenging conditions, with authorities warning the public to stay away from affected areas.

Evacuations underway

As a precaution, residents living in a small area north-west of Dorback Lodge at Lain Thatchan are being evacuated. Those affected are being directed to a dedicated respite centre at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort, where support is being provided while emergency services deal with the incident. Officials stressed the evacuation is a precautionary measure as firefighting operations continue.

Smoke warning for Tomintoul

Residents in Tomintoul have also been advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of smoke drifting from the wildfire. Public health officials are urging anyone affected by smoke to remain indoors where possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and follow health advice issued by Public Health Scotland.

Machinery urgently needed

Emergency responders have appealed for operators with suitable plant machinery to assist with the ongoing firefighting effort. Anyone able to provide appropriate equipment has been asked to report to the Village Hall in Nethy Bridge, where the multi-agency response is being coordinated.

Public urged to stay away

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has warned people not to enter the affected area while crews continue working to contain the blaze. Officials say the area remains dangerous due to:

Active firefighting operations.

Rapidly changing fire behaviour.

Helicopter activity supporting crews on the ground.

Firefighters are continuing to work around the clock alongside partner agencies to bring the wildfire under control. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service thanked residents for their patience and cooperation, urging people to follow official advice while the incident remains ongoing.