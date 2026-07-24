Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

A man who repeatedly struck his friend in the face with an axe during a drug-fuelled attack has been jailed for 16 years after being convicted of manslaughter. Callum Howe, 23, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of the manslaughter of Mohammed Shaan Ali Rasul, also 23, following a trial. Rasul was found dead at Howe’s flat in Allerton Close, Hartlepool, in November 2025, having suffered devastating head and facial injuries.

“Frenzied and brutal attack”

Sentencing Howe, Judge Francis Laird KC said the defendant had been under the influence of cocaine, cannabis and pregabalin when he carried out a “frenzied and brutal attack”. The judge said Rasul “did not stand a chance at surviving” and rejected Howe’s claim that he had acted in self-defence. He told Howe:

“You bludgeoned him to death in what must have been a frenzied and brutal attack… What you did went way beyond any form of self-defence.”

Judge Laird said he was satisfied Howe had produced the hatchet during the confrontation and that Rasul had been “at your mercy”.

Neighbours raised the alarm

The court heard an altercation broke out in Howe’s bedroom on 23 November. Neighbours called the emergency services after seeing Howe jump from a first-floor window before stumbling around the cul-de-sac. Police and paramedics arrived at the flat shortly after 11.15am and found Rasul lying on the bedroom floor. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 10 axe blows

Prosecutor Peter Makepeace KC told jurors Howe had flown into a drug-fuelled rage, striking Rasul at least 10 times with an axe. The prosecution alleged the violence stemmed from issues relating to drugs, something Howe denied. Defence barrister Nicholas Lumley KC argued Howe had been forced to fight for his life after being attacked by “a crazed man full of cocaine with a hatchet”. However, after just over three hours of deliberations, the jury unanimously found Howe not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Devastating injuries

A post-mortem examination revealed Rasul had suffered at least 12 significant blows to his head and face. Ten of the injuries were caused by what pathologists described as a heavy instrument with a sharp cutting edge. He sustained multiple fractures to his eye socket and jaw, while several teeth were knocked out. Pathologist Dr Louise Mulcahy said the injuries were so severe they would likely have compromised Rasul’s airway and breathing.

Family’s heartbreak

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Rasul’s sister described him as a young man with “the biggest heart”. She said the family could not understand how a “lifelong friend” could take his life. She added that Howe’s actions had “destroyed an entire family” and left a “permanent emptiness in our hearts.”

Extended sentence

Howe was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment, together with an extended licence period of five years. He must serve at least two-thirds of his custodial sentence before his case can be considered by the Parole Board. In passing sentence, Judge Laird acknowledged the offence had not been premeditated and took into account Howe’s youth, previous good character and expressions of remorse, but said the level of violence used during the fatal assault warranted a lengthy prison term.