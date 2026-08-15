Heathrow passengers told ‘do not travel by road’ as flooding shuts access to Terminals 2 and 3

Passengers travelling through Heathrow Airport are facing major disruption after flooding forced road closures around the airport’s central terminal area. Road access to Terminals 2 and 3 has been restricted, with passengers travelling to or from either terminal on Saturday, August 15, being told not to travel by road.

Heathrow is advising passengers to use the Heathrow Express, Elizabeth line or Piccadilly line wherever possible. The disruption comes during the busy summer holiday period, when thousands of families are travelling through the UK’s largest airport.

In a statement, Heathrow said: “Flooding in the central terminal area has resulted in on-going road closures restricting access to Terminals 2 and 3. “Passengers travelling to or from either of these terminals today must not travel by road.

“Passengers are strongly advised to use Heathrow Express, Elizabeth Line and Piccadilly Line rail services where possible.” Passengers who have no alternative but to travel by car are being advised to use Park and Ride, or travel towards Terminals 4 or 5 before using free rail services to reach the central terminal area.

Heathrow added: “Any passengers that must travel by car must use Park and Ride, head to Terminals 4 or 5 and take free rail services from there, or change at local rail stations. “Please allow extra time for your journey.

“Our teams are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, we apologise for any disruption caused.” Passengers with flights departing from Terminals 2 or 3 are being urged to allow additional time for their journeys and check the latest travel information before setting off. The flooding affects road access rather than the airport being reported as closed, and passengers should continue to check directly with their airline for the status of individual flights.