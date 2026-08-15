A420 closed near Kingston Bagpuize after car and lorry crash

The A420 towards Oxford has been closed following a collision involving a car and a lorry near Kingston Bagpuize.

Emergency services were called to the scene following the crash, which has resulted in the road being completely blocked. Witnesses at the scene reported that a Vauxhall Zafira and a lorry were involved in the collision, with the HGV reportedly leaving the carriageway and ending up in a field.

Despite the apparent severity of the crash, local reports indicate that no serious injuries have been reported. One witness said an off-duty ambulance worker who was travelling home stopped at the scene and provided assistance before arrested-on-drug-driving-suspicion/" class="uknip-inline-link">emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police have been working at the scene while arrangements are made to recover the vehicles. The recovery of the lorry and trailer from the field could mean the closure remains in place for some time.

Motorists travelling towards Oxford, including football supporters heading towards Northampton, are being advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been officially confirmed, and motorists should treat details provided by witnesses as preliminary. UKNIP