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GOLF BLAZE Huge fire destroys roof of Kingsthorpe Golf Club as crews battle blaze

Firefighters from three counties are tackling a major blaze which has destroyed the roof of a golf club in Northampton. arrested-after-man-seriously-injured-in-nottingham-stabbing/" class="uknip-inline-link">Emergency services were called to Kingsthorpe Golf Club in Kingsley Road on Monday afternoon (10 August), where flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the clubhouse. Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service initially deployed three appliances to the incident, with the fire subsequently spreading across the first floor and roof of the building. The scale of the blaze has prompted assistance from firefighters in Leicestershire and Buckinghamshire.

Clubhouse roof destroyed

The roof of the clubhouse has reportedly been completely destroyed as firefighters work to prevent the blaze spreading further. Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews are still battling to extinguish a fire affecting the first floor and roof of the clubhouse. “Three appliances from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are on scene, and we are also receiving assistance from crews in Leicestershire and Buckinghamshire. “There are no reported casualties.” Crews are expected to remain at the scene into Monday evening.

Residents told to shut windows and doors

A significant smoke plume is being produced by the fire and people living and working nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed. Members of the public have also reported hearing loud bangs in the area during the incident. There is currently no confirmation as to what caused the fire.

Roads closed around golf club

Northamptonshire Police officers are supporting the fire service, with several roads around the scene closed. Police said Fairway and the Kingsley Road roundabout are closed in both directions. Kingsthorpe Avenue has also been closed at its junction with Trinity Avenue, preventing access to Kingsley Road from that direction. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area while the emergency operation continues. Firefighters anticipate remaining at the golf club into the evening and further updates are expected as efforts to extinguish the blaze continue.  

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