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BARN BLAZE PROBE Around 60 firefighters tackle huge East Lulworth barn fire involving 2,000 hay bales

Around 60 firefighters tackle huge East Lulworth barn fire involving 2,000 hay bales

Around 60 firefighters have been battling a major barn fire involving approximately 2,000 bales of hay at East Lulworth in Dorset. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at 3.03am on Saturday, August 15, after fire broke out in a barn and a derelict outbuilding.

At the height of the incident, crews were deployed from across Dorset, with firefighters working to prevent the flames spreading to nearby trees, land and property. Fire engines attended from Poole, Hamworthy, Swanage, Redhill Park, Westbourne, Dorchester, Wimborne, Maiden Newton, Weymouth, Blandford and Beaminster.

Specialist resources were also sent to the scene, including off-road vehicles from Bere Regis and Swanage, water carriers from Poole and Yeovil and a Unimog from Wareham. The fire service said approximately 60 firefighters were involved at the height of the operation.

Wareham Fire Station warned that the huge quantity of burning hay was producing a significant amount of smoke across the surrounding area. Residents affected by the smoke have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was now being scaled back, although firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for a considerable time. The fire service has also revealed that the blaze is currently believed to have been started deliberately, with investigations continuing into the cause.

The incident comes during an exceptionally busy period for firefighters across Dorset and Wiltshire. The service declared a major incident on Thursday because of the high number of fires it was dealing with across the two counties.

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