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DRUGS CRACKDOWN ‘Manipulative’ drug dealer jailed after using teenager to sell £23,000 worth of drugs

‘Manipulative’ drug dealer jailed after using teenager to sell £23,000 worth of drugs

A drug dealer who exploited a teenager to sell Class A and B drugs on the streets of Grimsby has been jailed for three years and seven months. Adam Cox, 38, of Heneage Road, Grimsby, was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday, August 10, following a lengthy police investigation which uncovered drugs worth almost £23,000.

Humberside Police said Cox manipulated and controlled a teenager to carry out drug dealing on his behalf while he profited from the operation. The investigation began in March 2021 after police received reports of antisocial behaviour around Barratts Recreation Ground.

When officers arrived, several young people ran from the area. A 14-year-old boy was detained nearby and searched after officers smelled cannabis.

Suspected drugs recovered from him were subsequently confirmed to be cannabis. The teenager was released with no further action, but forensic evidence would later help detectives establish links to Cox.

In January 2022, Trading Standards officers executed a warrant at Cox’s home and discovered designer clothing, footwear, jewellery, perfume and toys. The items were found to be genuine, but during the search officers smelled cannabis coming from a bin.

A bag containing drugs was discovered and Cox was arrested. Forensic examination found the bag contained cannabis, ketamine, MDMA, THC and cocaine, along with dealer bags, scales and a dealer’s list.

Fingerprints recovered from the bag were linked to Cox and also connected him to packaging seized during the earlier investigation involving the teenager. Police returned to Cox’s address with another warrant in June 2022.

Officers initially believed nobody was inside before seeing Cox leaving the bathroom acting suspiciously. Inside the toilet, police discovered snap bags, plastic tubes and packaging which were wet and smelled of bleach.

More than £5,500 in cash was recovered from the property. Officers also seized cocaine, MDMA, mephedrone and phenazepam, along with cannabis and edibles.

Empty snap bags, a machete, an airsoft gun, 15 mobile phones and further expensive new clothing were also recovered. Financial enquiries revealed more than £80,000 had passed through multiple bank accounts, including a children’s account linked to Cox.

Police said the account had significant turnover and was being used for expenditure including gas bills, pubs and more than £5,000 worth of takeaways. Cox initially pleaded not guilty to offences including holding a person in slavery or servitude, possession with intent to supply drugs, being concerned in drug supply and acquiring or possessing criminal property.

However, on the first day of his trial in June 2026, Cox pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs. The pleas were accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly, from Humberside Police’s Southbank Kinetic Organised Crime Group, said:

“This investigation uncovered drug dealing spanning over a number of years where Cox was manipulating and controlling a teenager to do his dirty work for him, with a blatant disregard for the teenager’s welfare, seemingly content with the fact it wasn’t him being the one getting caught.

“The total estimated value of drugs found during the investigation totalled over £23,000, and it was clear that Cox was fully aware of the scale of the operation and was solely responsible for controlling how and where the drug dealing took place, clearly profiting from the venture. “Drug supply continues to cause significant harm in our communities and crimes of this nature are often linked to exploitation and wider criminality.

“This result demonstrates the relentless work of our officers in identifying and disrupting those involved in drug-related crime.” Cox was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison. Police confirmed confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act are due to begin in October 2026, led by Humberside Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

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