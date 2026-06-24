Ex NYC Mayor Adams Chief Of Staff Arrested In Federal Bribery Probe

Frank Carone, former chief of staff to ex-New York City Mayor Eric Adams, was arrested on Wednesday as part of a federal bribery investigation linked to a city contract. Carone was taken into custody along with his brother and two others, sources familiar with the case said. Indictments are expected to be unsealed later on Wednesday, though specific details of the alleged bribery scheme and contract remain undisclosed.

Federal Probe Deepens

The arrests mark a significant development in a federal inquiry that continues to touch figures close to Eric Adams. Adams himself faced federal corruption charges during his tenure before those were dropped earlier this year by the Trump administration, highlighting ongoing scrutiny within his inner circle.

Carone And Associates Detained

Alongside Frank Carone, authorities detained his brother and two additional individuals. The coordinated arrests underline the investigation’s broad scope, although officials have yet to release full details about the conspiracy or exact city contracts involved.

Legal Fallout For Adams Network

This case adds to a series of federal legal challenges surrounding associates of the former mayor. The significance of these developments continues to unfold as indictments become public and further law enforcement actions are expected.

Investigation Ongoing Court

Federal authorities have not provided additional information about the bribery scheme or the related city contracts. This remains a breaking story with updates anticipated as new details emerge from court filings and prosecutorial disclosures.